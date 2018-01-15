Forecast: More snow on the way with another clipper system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’re tracking another clipper that will move through on this MLK Jr. Day.

Looks like everyone will receive between 1-3″ with widespread snow expected in the afternoon. The system will slow down just a bit as it interacts with an upper-level trough of low pressure.

Highs today will likely be in the mid and upper 20’s. Lake effect snow is possible on Tuesday with temperatures back in the low teens.

Hour-by-hour forecast here:

Here's a look at the forecast through early afternoon.

Stay warm!

We have another January thaw on the way next weekend with temperatures expected in the 40s.