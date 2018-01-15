Bystanders give first aid to man shot by Cleveland police after attacking officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – It was a night that Rochelle Duke had planned to spend bowling and eating birthday cake at the Corner Alley on Euclid Avenue. Instead, she found herself trying to save the life of a man that attacked a police officer and then was shot.

“We were celebrating my sister’s birthday and I heard something going on outside and all I remember I ran to the window and I saw this young man bleeding out and knew pressure had to be applied, so I went to help,” said Rochelle Duke, a surgical technician.

According to Duke, and others who spoke to the Fox 8 I-Team, the man also had been at a party at the Corner Alley and was thrown out after fighting with someone. The man came back and was fighting outside.

Off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Dean Graziolli was working security at the bar and went outside to break up the fight. Police say Graziolli was attacked by the man, and then shot him.

FOP President Brian Betley said Graziolli was “viciously attacked.”

“He had to get stiches and spent several hours at the hospital,” Betley said.

The officer is now home recovering.

“I saw blood on the officer’s face, his mouth was bleeding ,” said Roemele Duke, who was also at the Corner Alley.

Rochelle Duke said she and another woman went to help the man who was shot.

“I saw blood and everyone standing around him, he was on the ground,” Rochelle Duke said. “At first I thought it was a taser but when I saw blood all over the snow, I knew it was a gun shot.”

She said the man was shot in the shoulder area. She said he was able to talk a little bit and tried to give her the code for his cell phone so she could call his family.

“I didn’t leave his side until the ambulance came,” Rochelle Duke said. “He was squezzing my hand here and there. I don’t know exactly what happened before it but I didn’t want him to be alone. I wouldn’t want my brothers or my family members to be alone.”

The man later died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the name of the suspect.