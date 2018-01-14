The Cleveland Orchestra kicked off MLK Jr. day with celebration concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Orchestra performed its 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration concert Sunday.

A sold out crowd enjoyed selections from Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Verdi, as well as traditional hymns such as "Down by the Riverside," "Precious Lord" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award was presented in three categories for recognition of services and achievements.

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell received special recognition for conceiving the service awards 15 years ago.

Baldwin Wallace student Titus Hicks won the Youth award for his work in education.

Finally, Key Bank received recognition for its commitment to community and sponsorship of the concert,

A free community open house will be held at Severance Hall Monday from noon to to 5 p.m.