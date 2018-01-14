Texas school closes for ‘flu day’ amid outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO – A school in San Antonio will be closed Friday for a "flu day" amid an outbreak of influenza.

"While closed, our school will be launching a Super Clean of each classroom for the health of our faculty, staff and students," San Antonio Christian School posted on Facebook.

Texas has been especially hard-hit by the flu this season, topping Walgreens' Flu Index, which compiles data from prescriptions used to treat the virus' symptoms.

San Antonio Christian added:

Our city's Emergency Rooms are overflowing with individuals who have contracted the flu virus. In a proactive effort to minimize further exposure in our school, we will be closing the campus for four days to launch a Super Clean of each classroom. All surfaces will be wiped down and germicidal bombs will be released throughout the campus. Catching this epidemic early and breaking the cycle of exposure is vital to minimizing the spread of the virus to more families.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped the number of states with widespread cases of the flu to 46.

Flu prevention tips

Health officials advise that if you haven't been vaccinated, there's still time to get your flu shot.

"People can get it any time they need to get it," Chávez said.

Though getting vaccinated remains important, the CDC also offers these tips to help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home from work and school and avoid running errands when sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth after touching something contaminated with germs.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is sick.

• In general, get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious

foods to stay healthy.

