CLEVELAND - It’s cold but quiet; temperatures dropped into the low single digits. Chills are a bit below zero, but not as intense as yesterday.

Widespread snow is gone for the next 24 hours. Here’s a look at how much snow was on the ground Saturday morning.

More snow is on the way. We’re tracking another clipper that will move in MLK Jr. Day. Looks like everyone will receive between 1-3″. Stay tuned.