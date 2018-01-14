Speeding car flies into second floor of building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(silent video, courtesy KTLA/CNN)

SANTA ANA, CA - A speeding car hit a median and catapulted into the second floor of a building early Sunday morning.

Police in Santa Ana, California say that the car was traveling at a "high rate of speed" when it struck the median, which then launched the car into the dental office.

The people in the car had minor injuries and small fire that resulted from the crash was quickly extinguished.

The driver admitted to using narcotics. They were admitted to a local hospital for observation, according to the Orange County Register.

The fire department removed the car with a wrecker truck later on.