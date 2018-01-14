× Ohio State Trooper assaulted by pedestrian he was checking on

ELYRIA, Ohio – An Ohio State Trooper was assaulted Sunday morning while on a call in Elyria.

The trooper was called out at 7:16 a.m. to check on a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway on Diagonal Road new Whitehead Road. The trooper found the man on Diagonal Road just outside of LaGrange. As the trooper approached him, the man became confrontational, hitting him in the face. They fought for several minutes until additional troopers arrived to help take him into custody.

The suspect has been identified by state police as Cornelious L. Carey, 44, of Elyria. He was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.