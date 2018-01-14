Off-duty officer shoots man after being attacked outside of Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio –An off-duty Cleveland police officer shot a man after getting attacked, according to police.

A source with the Cleveland Fraternal Order of Police says the officer is okay.

Cleveland police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at 11409 Euclid Ave., The Corner Alley.

According to police, an off-duty Cleveland police sergeant was involved in the shooting while working secondary employment.

“Preliminary information indicates that there was a fight inside of the establishment between males and the officer escorted multiple parties off premises,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. “One of the involved males returned and became involved in an altercation with the officer outside of the establishment, physically assaulting the officer. Shots were fired by the officer, striking the male. The male was taken to UH where he was pronounced deceased. The officer is currently being treated for injuries sustained during the altercation.”

Members of the Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for investigation. The matter remains under investigation.

A woman who was there told FOX 8 two men were talking in the back of the bar, and then they started fighting. She said punches were thrown and drinking glasses were thrown. Then both men were escorted out.

The woman also told us, once outside, the two men first talked and then one man took off his coat and began threatening the other guy. That’s when the officer inside was told about the trouble outside.

One man told FOX 8 he also was at the bar and witnessed the fight. He said the officer came out to break up the fight.

“I was going back inside and I turned around and saw the officer had blood on his face and then I saw him fire a shot at the one guy,” the source told FOX 8.

