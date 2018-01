TRABZON, Turkey — A passenger plane skidded off the airport runway Saturday night, slid down the edge of a cliff and stopped just short of plunging into the Black Sea, National Public Radio reports.

None of the 162 passengers and crew were hurt, and all were evacuated from the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800.

The plane was flying from Ankara to the coastal Turkish airport in Trabzon, NPR said.

Read the full story, here.

