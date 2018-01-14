I-Team: Officer involved in fatal shooting outside The Corner Alley identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland police officer involved in a fatal shooting outside The Corner Alley Saturday night has been identified, police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.

Sources say the officer is Sgt. Dean Graziolli, who was off-duty at the time, working security at the bar.

Graziolli reportedly shot and killed a suspect outside The Corner Alley on Euclid Avenue Saturday night, after getting attacked.

According to a police report, Graziolli helped to break up a fight inside the bar between a group of men. He escorted them outside, but one of the men returned and "physically assaulted" him, the report said.

That's when, police said, the officer shot the man. The man was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Graziolli was treated for injuries he received during the altercation.

A 911 call released on Sunday revealed the initial confusion of the dispatcher over what happened.

911 caller: "A police officer just got into it with a customer and had to shoot him."

Dispatcher: "What? Where are you?"

The caller then goes on to describe how the man and his friend had been fighting, when they were kicked out. Graziolli allegedly pulled his gun out when the man was "getting into it" with him, according to the 911 caller.

Later on the call, the dispatcher asks: "Are you sure this was a Cleveland police officer?" The 911 caller responded with, "Yes."

One man told FOX 8 he was at the bar and witnessed the fight. He said the officer came out to break it up.

"I was going back inside, and I turned around and saw the officer had blood on his face, and then I saw him fire a shot at the one guy," the witness told FOX 8.

Members of the Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team are investigating.

On Sunday, The Corner Alley released the following statement about the shooting:

"The Corner Alley Uptown in University Circle is saddened by the very unfortunate incident that occurred last night. We remain committed to working with our partners at Cleveland Police, University Circle Police and CWRU police to create a safe and fun environment for all our patrons."

