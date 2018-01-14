Clipper system will bring snow to everyone for MLK Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A quiet cold night ahead with temperatures ranging around 10 degrees in our western counties and low single digits in our eastern counties. Mainly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds through the night ahead of our next system.

More snow on the way…We’re tracking another clipper that will move in MLK Jr. Day. Looks like everyone will receive between 1-2″ with widespread snow expected in the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will likely be in the mid and upper 20’s. Lake effect snow possible on Tuesday with temperatures back in the low teens. Stay warm!

We have another January thaw on the way next weekend with temperatures expected in the 40’s.