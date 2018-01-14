Fairlawn fire calls Firestone Mansion blaze ‘challenging’ to battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRLAWN, Ohio -- Firefighters from Fairlawn needed help from salt trucks Saturday night as frigid temperatures made it difficult to battle the blaze at the old Firestone Mansion.

According to Fairlawn Fire Chief Russell Hose, crews responded to the home on Chamberlain Road just after 9 p.m.

The fire was described by dispatch as being "large," but no one was inside.

Crews from Akron, Copley, Bath, Sharon, Richfield and Norton were called to assist, but freezing temperatures, a slippery driveway and snow-covered hydrants made efforts "challenging," according to Chief Hose.

A salt truck helped fire vehicles get up the mansion's driveway, and the blaze was called under control by midnight.

Fire officials say about one-third of the home was damaged. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

