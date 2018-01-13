Very cold, but quiet overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - That pesky lake effect snow band has broken up. A few flurries with some light bursts of snow possible until winds go calm overnight. Otherwise it’s going to be a cold but quiet night! Temperatures will drop in the low single digits and I can’t rule a couple sub-zero locations.

Widespread snow is gone for the next 24 hours. Here’s a look at how much snow in on the ground Saturday morning.

More snow on the way! We’re tracking another clipper that will move in MLK Jr. Day. Looks like everyone will receive between 1-3″. Stay tuned.