Sleeping outside on a cold winter’s night: for a good cause

LAKEWOOD - At about 3 p.m. today, they started building the shelter they would sleep under tonight.

Shelters made out of boxes.

"It's almost become a rite of passage," says Brad Humphreys, one of the organizers of the annual "Sleep Out" at the Lakewood Congregational Church.

Young people between the ages of 11 and 18 take part in the event. They build their boxes, then try to get passing motorists to make donations to help them homeless.

Later, they turn in for the night - outside in the cold, under only the protection offered by their boxes.

Humphreys says "without a doubt," the most memorable part of the experience comes in the morning, when the kids realize they will be going home, but that some people don't have a place to call home, and will be back on the streets night after night.

This is the 14th year for the event, and in that time, participants have raised over $40,000 to help the homeless.