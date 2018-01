The man who was universally known as the voice of college football for decades has died, according to ESPN.com.

Keith Jackson, 89, passed away Friday night, his family told the website.

He spent 50 years calling college football, getting his start on the radio back in 1952.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with us as we update the story as it becomes available.

