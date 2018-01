CLEVELAND — About 1,600 Cleveland Public Power (CPP) customers are without power today.

According to CPP, there was an issue with “feeders” in the Brooklyn network at around 10:30 a.m.. Crews are working to restore power.

Just before 1:30 p.m., CPP, replying to customers on Twitter, said there was no restoration time table.

We hear you and understand the inconvenience, but we can not give you an ETA. Our crews are working as quickly as humanly possible to restore. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) January 13, 2018

Less than 30 minutes later, the company said power would be restored “within the hour.”

We have just been informed Power should be restored within the hour. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) January 13, 2018

Further details were not immediately released.

