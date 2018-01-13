Closings & Cancellations

LIVE VIDEO and BLOG: Winter storm blankets Northeast Ohio

Posted 7:48 am, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03AM, January 13, 2018

Live Video

CLEVELAND — Snow showers will come to end later this morning, but overnight it blanketed much of Northeast Ohio, forcing around-the-clock plowing and salting of the roads.

Many cities are under snow parking  bans to keep streets clear for plow trucks.  Additionally, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is still experiencing flight delays.

**LIST: Snow parking bans around Northeast Ohio**

**CHECK your flight status, here**

**Closings and cancellations**

We’re surveying  the snow totals around town in GroundFOX. You can watch a LIVE stream above this story.

Stay informed on the latest winter weather alerts, right HERE.

Do you have any winter storm photos to share? Please submit them, here.

Lindsay Buckingham January 13, 20188:15 am

Thanks to Christina in Columbia Station for sending!

Lindsay Buckingham January 13, 20188:12 am

Lindsay Buckingham January 13, 20188:11 am

Lindsay Buckingham January 13, 20188:05 am

Per Chardon police: Due to the wintry weather and winds we are experiencing some downed power lines. This is resulting in power surges and power outages. CEI is aware and we are hoping repairs are made soon. To report an outage please call CEI at 1-888-544-4877.

Lindsay Buckingham January 13, 20188:02 am

Related stories