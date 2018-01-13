Lego lovers rejoice! The Ohio Legoland set to open this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All Legos, all the time!

For the young and young at heart who are fans of the brightly colored and multi-themed building blocks, and happen to live in or near the Buckeye state, there is good news.

According to the Legoland Discovery Center website, a Columubs discovery center will open in the fall of 2018!

The site says the center will feature 10 different themed zone, including a 4D cinema, a Kingdom Quest (the princess needs rescuing), a Lego factory tour and a Miniland, which is a model of Columbus and all its famous landmarks.

The website already has a daily schedule of opening and closing times posted. Their advice is to plan on two to three hours for a visit and they’re open 365 days a year.

The location for the center is at Easton Town Center, which also has a Lego retail store.

Want to watch the fun in a Legoland Discovery Center? Take a look at the video from the Boston center, above.