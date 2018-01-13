Hawaii emergency officials say alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake

HONOLULU — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

The moment the EAS alert interrupted Hawaiian TV is terrifying pic.twitter.com/pVwpCBeRgD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 13, 2018

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

The ballistic missile warning that was issued is a FALSE alarm. Repeat FALSE alarm. — Mayor Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 13, 2018

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.