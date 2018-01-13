Closings & Cancellations

Hawaii emergency officials say alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake

Posted 1:50 pm, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:58PM, January 13, 2018

HONOLULU — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.