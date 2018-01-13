Flood warnings continue and….tracking a clipper for MLK Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FLOOD ALERTS continue along some of our areas rivers. A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Grand River at Painesville, along with a FLOOD WARNING in Western Coshocton County due to an ice jam on the Walhonding River below Neillie until further notice.

That pesky lake effect snow band has broken up. A few flurries with some light bursts of snow possible through sundown. Otherwise it’s going to be a cold but quiet night and Sunday. Here’s a look at how much snow in on the ground in some locals following Friday night’s system.

But we are tracking another clipper that will move in on MLK Jr. Day. Looks like everyone will receive between 1-3″.

Stay tuned.