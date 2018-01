Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRLAWN, Ohio - Numerous fire crews were called out to battle flames at the old Firestone Mansion on Chamberlain Road in Fairlawn late Saturday evening.

Fairlawn fire dispatch confirms to Fox 8 that multiple units are on the scene of a "large" fire at the mansion.

No other information was available. Fox 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will have details as they become available.