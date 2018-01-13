× Girard golf dome collapses after winter storm

GIRARD – The Creekside Golf Dome in Girard collapsed Saturday after the latest winter blast.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the dome collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

According to owner Tony Latell, the snow pile-up created a dip in the dome. Latell planned to have a crane remove the snow, but the dome collapsed before that could happen.

Ohio Edison and Dominion Energy responded to the scene on North State Street. No one was in the dome at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported.

The Creekside Golf Dome and Sports Complex has a banquet center and golf simulator on site. Neither were affected by the collapse and remain open at this time.

At this time, Latell is waiting to see if the dome can be repaired or will need to be replaced.