Forecast: Much colder with improving conditions through the morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A winter storm warning remains in effect until Saturday morning for much of Northeast Ohio.

An intense lake effect snow band is pushing into the area. There could be a quick 1-3" accumulation on the already-snow-covered and icy secondary and tertiary roads. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely this morning.

Blowing and drifting has made for difficult travel, but conditions are expected to improve pretty rapidly later this morning.

The snow is difficult to measure because of the high winds, but once the system moves east and the snow ends, average snowfall totals will be in the 2-7" category:

Much of the weekend will generally be fair, but quite cold. Here's a look at the forecast through the morning:

