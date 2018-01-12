Winter Storm Warning with freezing rain, sleet and snow to come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A winter storm warning is in effect Friday through early Saturday for much of Northeast Ohio; a winter weather advisory is in effect for the remaining portion.

A warm rain will be replaced by sharply colder air today, and a transition from rain to freezing rain, to sleet, then snow by this afternoon.

