Winter Storm Warning: Freezing rain, sleet are here; will change to snow through afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A winter storm warning is in effect through early Saturday for much of Northeast Ohio; a winter weather advisory is in effect for the remaining portion.

We’re transitioning from rain, to freezing rain, to sleet, then snow through the afternoon.

Note the falling temperatures:

Here is the snowfall forecast. Snow will end during the night around 3 a.m. Saturday. Again, not much change from yesterday.

Why don’t we post snowfall maps 4-5 days out, we owe it to the viewers not to create more uncertainty. I explain with more detail on my weather blog SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER

Here is our 8-day forecast.

