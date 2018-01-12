Vermilion issues warning as river breaches banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio-- The city of Vermilion is warning residents after the Vermilion River breached its banks Friday afternoon.

The breach happened off of Riverside Drive. The city said people should move their cars and be prepared to evacuate.

At the mouth of the river, ice is several inches thick. That's causing water to back up.

According to the National Weather Service, river levels are expected to rise Friday night, which will continue to flood the Riverside Drive community. The flooding will be slow to recede as long as the ice remains in place.

A flood warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.