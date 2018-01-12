× The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Pike Township

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday just after 5 p.m.

The accident occurred on Interstate 77 near mile post 97 in Pike Township in Stark County.

A 2011 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 77, when the vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway traveling into the median.

The vehicle continued south in the median and became airborne as it crossed Haut Street, which runs east and west under Interstate 77.

After crossing Haut Street, the vehicle struck an embankment and came to rest on top of a guard rail.

Erie Valley Fire extricated the victim from the vehicle. Erie Valley EMS transported the victim to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.