Suspect points gun at employees during robbery at Cleveland store

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released photos on Friday of an armed robbery and investigators are asking for the public’s help.

The crime happened at the Super One Market on Lee Road, south of Miles Road, in Cleveland at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Cleveland police said one suspect was armed with a gun and pointed it at two employees, while the second suspect jumped the counter.

One of the workers tried to walk towards his firearm on the rear counter, but was spotted by a suspect.

The men got cash from both registers and headed south on Lee Road.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.