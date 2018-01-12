Summit County reports 5 flu deaths, including one child, this season

AKRON, Ohio– Summit County Public Health reported there have been five flu deaths in the county so far this season.

Four of the victims were adults and one was a child.

Last year, there were 10 adult flu deaths in Summit County during the entire season. The flu season typically lasts from October through May.

“It is still not too late to get your flu vaccination. Flu vaccinations are still available at most healthcare providers’ offices and retail pharmacies. There are currently no vaccine shortages in Ohio,” Summit County Public Health said in a news release on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health reported the first two pediatric flu deaths in the state: a 4-year-old from Montgomery County and an 18-month-old from Lucas County.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been two flu-related deaths, including a 70-year-old woman.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

