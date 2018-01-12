Show Info: January 12, 2017
91 Wood Fired Oven
A little something to fill your stomach!
5570 Fulton Dr.
Canton, Oh 44718
1983 East Maple (Wash Sq)
North Canton, OH 44720
330.498.9191
http://www.91oven.com/home
I-X Center: RV Super Show
January 10-14
$13 for Adults
2 – Day Passes are $20 and can be used any two days
http://www.ixcenter.com/events/event/ohio-rv-supershow/
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
All week we’re celebrating the new year with new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! You’re about to meet one of the biggest infants around!
3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Today’s Bride
We’re taking a walk down the aisle this morning to see what’s trending in bridal gowns!
January 14th 10a-4p
John S. Knight Center – Akron
Todaysbride.com
Playhouse Square: Love Never Dies
The highly acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera is here in Cleveland at Playhouse Square!
Now – January 28, 2018
State Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
Styles of Imagination
This year, add a little bling to your style for spring!
3500 Payne Avenue, Unit C (enter through door on 36th & Payne)
Cleveland, 44114
www.StylesOfImagination.com
Mattlin- Hyde Piano Co.
If you have ever thought about buying a piano, now may be a great time to do that! David went to the experts at Mattlin Hyde Piano!
www.mattlinhydepiano.com
Dr. Marc
Don’t let injuries ruin your plan to get more exercise! Dr. Marc shared some tips!
Ohio Sportsman Show
Grab those fishing poles! We’re heading outdoors! It’s the largest hunting and fishing event in northeast Ohio!
http://ohiosportsmanshow.com/