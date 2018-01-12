× Show Info: January 12, 2017

91 Wood Fired Oven

A little something to fill your stomach!

5570 Fulton Dr.

Canton, Oh 44718

1983 East Maple (Wash Sq)

North Canton, OH 44720

330.498.9191

http://www.91oven.com/home

I-X Center: RV Super Show

January 10-14

$13 for Adults

2 – Day Passes are $20 and can be used any two days

http://www.ixcenter.com/events/event/ohio-rv-supershow/

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

All week we’re celebrating the new year with new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! You’re about to meet one of the biggest infants around!

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, OH 44109

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Today’s Bride

We’re taking a walk down the aisle this morning to see what’s trending in bridal gowns!

January 14th 10a-4p

John S. Knight Center – Akron

Todaysbride.com

Playhouse Square: Love Never Dies

The highly acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera is here in Cleveland at Playhouse Square!

Now – January 28, 2018

State Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org

Styles of Imagination

This year, add a little bling to your style for spring!

3500 Payne Avenue, Unit C (enter through door on 36th & Payne)

Cleveland, 44114

www.StylesOfImagination.com

Mattlin- Hyde Piano Co.

If you have ever thought about buying a piano, now may be a great time to do that! David went to the experts at Mattlin Hyde Piano!

www.mattlinhydepiano.com

Dr. Marc

Don’t let injuries ruin your plan to get more exercise! Dr. Marc shared some tips!

Ohio Sportsman Show

Grab those fishing poles! We’re heading outdoors! It’s the largest hunting and fishing event in northeast Ohio!

http://ohiosportsmanshow.com/