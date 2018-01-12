Portion of Vrooman Road in Lake County closed due to flooding

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of Vrooman Road is closed in Lake County due to flooding.

The road is closed between Seeley Road and state Route 84. The closure will require county drivers to abide by posted signs and detour around the area until further notice.

If the water recedes, plows will still not be able to clear the section of roadway until the winter storm subsides.

Drivers should be aware of the potential for flooding in all river areas. Freezing rain could present difficult driving conditions. Motorists are reminded that the forecast for the rain to change to ice and snow will leave a layer of ice below the snow, which could make driving conditions more difficult.