Perry Local School District loses another student to suicide

MASSILLON, Ohio– The Perry Local School District in Stark County is mourning the loss of another student to suicide.

School officials will hold a news conference following the latest death at the Perry Township Police Department at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family during this difficult time,” said superintendent Scott Beatty in a news release on Friday. “We ask everyone in the community to come together to support those who are grieving and those who are dealing with difficult issues.”

Last week, a student at Edison Middle School died and three students in the district took their own lives last year.

While school is not in session on Friday, counselors will be available at the police station from 9 a.m. to noon.

Perry Local Schools has implemented support programs, including adding two guidance counselors at the high school and using anti-bullying programs. The district also hosted three community meetings and group meetings with students.