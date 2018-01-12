× Northeast Ohio cities issue snow parking bans as winter storm approaches

CLEVELAND– Northeast Ohio is expecting several inches of snow Friday into Saturday. Many cities are issuing parking bans to keep streets clear for plow trucks.

More on the forecast here

Elyria: Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from the street beginning at noon on Friday. No parking on “snow emergency” streets when snow exceeds 4 inches.

Hudson: Emergency snow parking ban from noon on Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday. Please remove all vehicles from the streets during this time to allow room for snow crews to clear the snow.

Lorain: Emergency snow ban starting at noon on Thursday. This snow ban will remain in effect until further notice. Violators may be ticketed or towed.

Newburgh Heights: Parking ban beginning at 4 p.m. Friday until further notice.

Port Clinton: Snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. Friday. No vehicles will be permitted to park on any street.

Ravenna: Snow parking ban starting at 5 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday for all residential streets and the downtown area.

Sagamore Hills: Snow emergency from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles parking on township streets may be towed.

Seven Hills: A snow parking ban has been issued beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Wadsworth: Snow emergency parking ban on all city streets until further notice.