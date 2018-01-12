Missing: David Handford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

David Handford, 34, was last seen Dec. 28 wearing a gray hoodie with a black button up overcoat and jeans.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Handford has a tattoo of a tree with teddy bears and and a skull on his right forearm, and a sun on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

