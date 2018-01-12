Ice and snow, take it slow! Here’s a list of tips to help get you where you’re going safely…

Ice and snow, take it slow!

That’s the the theme today as a winter storm moves into our area, bringing freezing rain and plenty of the white stuff with it.

The rain and sleet that will fall will likely cause icy road conditions early this afternoon. When the snow falls on top of the ice, that will lead to even more problems.

**Check out our Interactive radar for the latest weather conditions**

Ohio.Gov offers the following tips for drivers who have to go out in the slippery weather:

Speed and Distance – The faster you’re going, the longer it will take to stop. When accelerating on snow or ice, take it slow to avoid slipping and sliding.

Limited Visibility – Stay attentive and reduce speed. Know what’s going on around you.

Brake – Brake early, brake slowly, brake correctly, and never slam on the brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes, press the pedal down firmly and hold it. If you don’t have anti-lock brakes, gently pump the pedal. Either way, give yourself plenty of room to stop..

Control – When driving on ice and snow, do not use cruise control and avoid abrupt steering maneuvers. When merging into traffic, take it slow. Sudden movements can cause your vehicle to slide.

Vision – Be aware of what’s going on well ahead of you. Actions by other vehicles will alert you to problems more quickly, and give you that split-second of extra time to react safely.

**Click here to check road conditions throughout NE Ohio**

More here.