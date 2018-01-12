Fox Recipe Box: Fire-Roasted Corn

CLEVELAND, Oh — Hamp’s Pan Roasted Corn is a recipe named after the great American band leader Lionel Hampton and this dish is a popular item at the Take 5 Rhythm & Jazz Tapas Lounge in Cleveland.

Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson spent some with the restaurant’s chef and owner to learn how to make the recipe. Wayne also learned about a special event the restaurant is hosting on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday for Cleveland’s homeless.

Click here to learn more about Take 5 Rhythm & Jazz.

Hamp’s Smoky Spicy Roasted Corn

Ingredients:

Fresh corn on the cob

Green & red bell peppers

Black pepper

2 tsps Pink Himalayan Salt

Smoky Spicy Verde:

2 lbs tomatillos

4 oz Chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce

1 Habanero Pepper

8 oz Cilantro Leaves

1 yellow onion, chopped

1/4 cup honey

Butter

Chopped Parsley

Corn Roasting Process:

Remove husk and silk from the corn and rinse under cold running water

Place corn cobs on sheet pan and place in 450 degree over

Cook for 12 minutes, shaking every 4 minutes

Cool corn and slice off the cob

Combine corn kernels with green peppers, red peppers, black pepper and salt

Salsa Verde Preparation:

Cut tomatillos in half and place in 350 degree oven for 4-5 minutes or until tender

Place tomatillos in blender and blend for 1 minute

Add Chipotle peppers in Adobo Sauce, Habernero Pepper, Cilantro, Yellos Onion, Pink Himalayan Salt and honey

Blend for 1 1/2 minutes

Place in container and cool

Cooking Process:

Heat saute pan over medium high heat

Add 3 oz Salsa Verde and 2 Tbsp butter and heat until butter in melted

Add 8 oz of corn and pepper mixture and mix together

Heat until 165 degrees and serve