Fox Recipe Box: Fire-Roasted Corn

CLEVELAND, Oh — Hamp’s Pan Roasted Corn is a recipe named after the great American band leader Lionel Hampton and this dish is a popular item at the Take 5 Rhythm & Jazz Tapas Lounge in Cleveland.
Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson spent some with the restaurant’s chef and owner to learn how to make the recipe. Wayne also learned about a special event the restaurant is hosting on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday for Cleveland’s homeless.
Click here to learn more about Take 5 Rhythm & Jazz.
Hamp’s Smoky Spicy Roasted Corn
Ingredients:
Fresh corn on the cob
Green & red bell peppers
Black pepper
2 tsps Pink Himalayan Salt
Smoky Spicy Verde:
2 lbs tomatillos
4 oz Chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce
1 Habanero Pepper
8 oz Cilantro Leaves
1 yellow onion, chopped
1/4 cup honey
Butter
Chopped Parsley
Corn Roasting Process:
Remove husk and silk from the corn and rinse under cold running water
Place corn cobs on sheet pan and place in 450 degree over
Cook for 12 minutes, shaking every 4 minutes
Cool corn and slice off the cob
Combine corn kernels with green peppers, red peppers, black pepper and salt
Salsa Verde Preparation:
Cut tomatillos in half and place in 350 degree oven for 4-5 minutes or until tender
Place tomatillos in blender and blend for 1 minute
Add Chipotle peppers in Adobo Sauce, Habernero Pepper, Cilantro, Yellos Onion, Pink Himalayan Salt and honey
Blend for 1 1/2 minutes
Place in container and cool
Cooking Process:
Heat saute pan over medium high heat
Add 3 oz Salsa Verde and 2 Tbsp butter and heat until butter in melted
Add 8 oz of corn and pepper mixture and mix together
Heat until 165 degrees and serve