CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A big honor Friday night for our own Wayne Dawson.

He was honored by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference as its Media Personality of the Year.

That's an organization founded by Martin Luther King Jr.

It was part of a kickoff celebration for Dr. King's 89th birthday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was also part of the celebration at the The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland.