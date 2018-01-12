‘Beat it!’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons create hilarious lip-sync video on last day of chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just completed her last chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Her two sons, Henry Hall, 25, and Charlie Hall, 20, found a sweet and hilarious way to celebrate their mom, 56,

They created a video lip-syncing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Dreyfus shared it on Instagram, saying: My beauty boys made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Dreyfus revealed back in September that she had breast cancer after breaking the record for the most Emmys won by a performer in a single role, after her sixth win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s “Veep.”

