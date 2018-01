‘Beat it!’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons create hilarious lip-sync video on last day of chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just completed her last chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Her two sons, Henry Hall, 25, and Charlie Hall, 20, found a sweet and hilarious way to celebrate their mom, 56,

They created a video lip-syncing Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Dreyfus shared it on Instagram, saying: My beauty boys made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Dreyfus¬†revealed back in September that she had breast cancer after breaking the record for the most Emmys won by a performer in a single role, after her sixth win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s “Veep.”

