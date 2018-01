CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Heinen’s stores in Northeast Ohio are closing early this afternoon due to the weather.

Heinen’s tweeted the announcement Friday afternoon.

It states that all locations in NE Ohio will close at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but all Northeast Ohio #heinens locations will be closing at 4 p.m. today due to inclement weather. Our stores will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Stay safe & warm! pic.twitter.com/SzROK3M1Q9 — Heinen's (@Heinens) January 12, 2018

Much of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory due to the winter storm.

Closings and cancellations are currently coming into the newsroom.

