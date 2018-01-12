2 arrested in shooting of woman sitting in car at North Ridgeville industrial park

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Two men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 5 shooting of a woman who was sitting in her car at a North Ridgeville industrial park.

Jacqueline A. Dienes, 56, of Avon, was in her car during a break at the intersection of Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway when she was shot, according to police. She survived the shooting.

Police say they are not aware of any direct link between the two suspects and the victim.

The alleged shooter, Christian Donovan Martinez, 20, of Lorain, has been charged with attempt to commit murder and felonious assault. He was arrested Jan. 5 on an unrelated outstanding domestic violence warrant.

The alleged driver of the suspect’s car, Jonathon Damire Barnette, 21, of Lorain, faces charges of complicity to commit attempted murder and complicity to felonious assault. He was arrested Thursday.

According to police, both men were working as temporary employees for Multi-Link Inc., 580 Ternes Ave., Elyria, which is connected to Taylor Industrial Parkway.

Barnette was driving a 2001 maroon Jeep Cherokee at the time of the shooting. The vehicle was borrowed from another co-worker, according to police.

