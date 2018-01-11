Warm temps before winter storm arrives Friday — here’s a timeline…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the weather system that triggered a Winter Storm Watch for our area approaches, we have a better range of how much snow might fall Friday through Saturday.

That winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

Temperatures will be in the 50s today and showers will be moving through during the day, continuing on and off through Friday afternoon.

This will be followed by a substantial chill-down late in the day on Friday, and that rain will initially change to sleet and freezing rain. A coating of ice is possible in the afternoon.

That rain and sleet will transition to snow and by the evening commute, we'll see that snow along with temperatures in the mid-20s. The change to snow looks to be between 5 and 9 in the evening according to this particular computer model: the snow line moving northwest to southeast.

Your geographical location has a tremendous amount to do with precipitation type you’ll experience. The storm track, as is usually the case, will be the key, and it could shift.

Friday evening into Saturday, snow will begin to accumulate. The exact position of this stripe of moderate to heavy snow is, as you can imagine, a bit uncertain this far out. We are fairly confident at this point to say 6”+ will fall over much, if not all of, the Buckeye State.

Here is a pretty good range of what we could expect:

