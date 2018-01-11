× Trooper taken to hospital after assault; Suspect arrested

LAGRANGE, Ohio– An Elyria man was arrested after the Ohio State Highway Patrol says he assaulted a trooper.

The trooper was called to Diagonal Road near Biggs Road just outside of LaGrange shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday for a man walking in the roadway.

The man, identified as Cornelious L. Carey, Jr., was confrontational and hit the trooper in the face, according to the patrol. The struggle continued for several minutes until more officers arrived.

Carey, 44, of Elyria, was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lorain County Jail.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.