× Show Info: January 11, 2018

Lehman’s Country Store & Deli

We kicked off the show with a healthy bowl of soup!

24961 Detroit Rd.

Westlake, OH

(440) 871-3445

www.lehmansdeli.com

Medina Park District

Looking for something fun to do with the entire family… and even better, it’s free!

Buffalo Creek Retreat

8708 Hubbard Valley Road

Seville, OH 44273

www.MedinaCountyParks.com

CLEseats App

One of the hardest decisions is “where do you want to eat?” This is the perfect solution!

www.cleseats.com

Orange Theory

If you overindulged during the holidays, now is a good time to work it off!

18105 Southpark Center

Strongsville, OH 44136

(440) 249-0070

https://strongsville.orangetheoryfitness.com/

Peg’s Knit n Spin

The best way to beat this winter weather is to stay cozy with some homemade, hand-spun hats, mittens and scarves!

Grand Pacific Junction, Olmsted Falls

https://www.facebook.com/peg.crawshaw.752?fref=search

Comedian Kevin Bozeman

It all started with an open mic night, and now 17 years later, comedian Kevin Bozeman is still taking the stage and making people laugh!

January 10-14

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

All week we’re celebrating the new year with new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Inside the rain forest you’ll find three babies… two born recently and another that is three years old but too cute to ignore!

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, OH 44109

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Norwalk Fabric Outlet

High end fabrics for quilting, curtains and more! Better yet, it’ll cost you just seven bucks a yard!

124 E Main St., Norwalk 44857

419-706-4167

www.norwalkfabricoutlet.com