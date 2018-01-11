Show Info: January 11, 2018
Lehman’s Country Store & Deli
We kicked off the show with a healthy bowl of soup!
24961 Detroit Rd.
Westlake, OH
(440) 871-3445
www.lehmansdeli.com
Medina Park District
Looking for something fun to do with the entire family… and even better, it’s free!
Buffalo Creek Retreat
8708 Hubbard Valley Road
Seville, OH 44273
www.MedinaCountyParks.com
CLEseats App
One of the hardest decisions is “where do you want to eat?” This is the perfect solution!
www.cleseats.com
Orange Theory
If you overindulged during the holidays, now is a good time to work it off!
18105 Southpark Center
Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 249-0070
https://strongsville.orangetheoryfitness.com/
Peg’s Knit n Spin
The best way to beat this winter weather is to stay cozy with some homemade, hand-spun hats, mittens and scarves!
Grand Pacific Junction, Olmsted Falls
https://www.facebook.com/peg.crawshaw.752?fref=search
Comedian Kevin Bozeman
It all started with an open mic night, and now 17 years later, comedian Kevin Bozeman is still taking the stage and making people laugh!
January 10-14
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
All week we’re celebrating the new year with new life at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Inside the rain forest you’ll find three babies… two born recently and another that is three years old but too cute to ignore!
3900 Wildlife Way
Cleveland, OH 44109
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Norwalk Fabric Outlet
High end fabrics for quilting, curtains and more! Better yet, it’ll cost you just seven bucks a yard!
124 E Main St., Norwalk 44857
419-706-4167
www.norwalkfabricoutlet.com