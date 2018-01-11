× Police: Berea woman dies after car is hit by train in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Florida – A Florida police department says a Berea woman is dead after her car was hit by a train.

The Delray Beach Police Department says Linda Short, 73, of Berea, Ohio, was driving her rental car when she stopped for a red light on the railroad tracks Wednesday night.

The safety gates came down and Short tried to get off the tracks. She ended up facing the train and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Delray Beach police are asking anyone who has information about the crash to give them a call.