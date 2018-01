WADSWORTH, Ohio– A plane crashed near Wadsworth Municipal Airport Thursday morning.

Police said it crashed in a backyard on Concord Place, near state Route 57 and Seville Road. That’s less than a mile from the airport.

No one was injured, according to the Wadsworth Police Department. Police did not say what kind of plane was involved.

