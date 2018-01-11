First community meeting held in Mentor to discuss school changes next year

​MENTOR, Ohio — The first in a series of community meetings is being held in Mentor Thursday to discuss school changes which are expected to happen next year.

For the 2018-2019 school year, both Garfield and Brentmoor Elementary will close. Ridge Middle School will reopen as an elementary school.

All middle school students will attend Shore or Memorial. Additionally, the boundaries of two other elementary schools were changed.

At last check, district officials could not say for certain how many staff members, if any, would lose their jobs as a result of the new plan.

The changes are expected to save the district more than $7 million over the next five years.

Here is a list of other scheduled community meetings at Paradigm (6465 Center Street)

Tuesday, January 16

5:30 p.m. Brentmoor

7:30 p.m. Ridge

Wednesday, January 17

5:30 p.m. Garfield

7:30 p.m. Hopkins

Click here to see the new elementary school boundary map.

Click here to see the new middle school boundary map.