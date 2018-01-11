K9 gets awesome standing ovation on last day on the job

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A K9 for the Bakersfield Police Department in California received an awesome standing ovation on his last day on the job.

The police department shared the video on its Facebook page last week and said:

Today is K9 Bronx’s retirement day. Bronx has served our department with his handler, Senior Officer Chris Dalton, for 8 years. He is one of the longest serving K9s our agency has ever had. Chris and Bronx have been partners since January 2010, and have served on the SWAT Team since 2014. Bronx has done numerous demos for schools and tour groups at our department, and has been awarded many awards throughout the years for his dedication, skills, and work. Thank you for being a loyal K9 all these years, Bronx! Help us wish Bronx well in his retirement, as he goes home today to enjoy a much more relaxed life with Chris and his family.

**Watch the video, below**