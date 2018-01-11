× Driver who hit, killed college student in wrong-way crash to be sentenced

CLEVELAND– The man who killed a 20-year-old Cleveland woman in a wrong-way crash will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

A Cuyahoga County jury convicted Mark Rafter, 50, of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in the death of Kayla Coates. Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Police said Rafter was driving the wrong way on Interstate 480 on the morning on Feb. 14, 2016 when he hit Coates’ Ford Fiesta.

Coates, a student at Baldwin Wallace University who was on her way to work, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the incident revealed that it was a deliberate act by Rafter in an “apparent suicide attempt.”

