× Dog walks 20 miles twice to find family that gave her up after moving

SEMINOLE, Okla. – An animal shelter is trying to find a new home for a determined dog that set out not once, but twice, to find her previous owners.

After her family moved to a new home in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, they decided the couldn’t keep Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, and gave her to someone living in Prague, a little less than 20 miles away, according to KOCO.

The housing was supposed to be temporary while the Seminole Animal Shelter found her a home, but Cathleen couldn’t wait. She walked from Prague to Seminole twice in search of her family.

Now, the shelter is hoping to find someone to take her in. The adoption fee is just $25.

“She’s very sweet; very calm and docile,” reserve animal control officer Lynzi Thompson told KOCO. “She’s a love bug.”

It’s not clear why Cathleen’s family could no longer care for her; several people commented that they would donate money to help them. Seminole Animal Shelter Treasurer Marta Mattingly said the organization had reached out to them and would post on Facebook if the family agreed.

If not, the shelter says they already have several applications to adopt Cathleen.

“We do need to be very careful in her placement or she will end up farther away and may try to come back and it would not end well,” Mattingly posted on Facebook. “We are working hard on just the perfect, secure place!”