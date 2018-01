CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland will hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the latest round of winter weather. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties.

Chief operating officer Darnell Brown will be joined by officials from the Cleveland Division of Police and Cleveland Division of Fire.